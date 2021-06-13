Cancel
Loa, UT

Sun forecast for Loa — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Loa Today
Loa Today
 9 days ago

(LOA, UT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Loa. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Loa:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0aSv9lLp00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 50 °F
    • 3 to 16 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 56 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

