Wall Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WALL, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Isolated showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
