Glen Ullin, ND

4-Day Weather Forecast For Glen Ullin

 9 days ago

GLEN ULLIN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0aSv9f3T00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

Glen Ullin, ND
With Glen Ullin Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

