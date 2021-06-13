4-Day Weather Forecast For Glen Ullin
GLEN ULLIN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
