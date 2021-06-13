Indian Lake Weather Forecast

INDIAN LAKE, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Monday, June 14 Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 70 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight High 69 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.