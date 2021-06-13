Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indian Lake, NY

Indian Lake Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Indian Lake Post
Indian Lake Post
 9 days ago

INDIAN LAKE, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hESeH_0aSv9bWZ00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Indian Lake Post

Indian Lake Post

Indian Lake, NY
14
Followers
174
Post
438
Views
ABOUT

With Indian Lake Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indian Lake, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Indian Lake, NYPosted by
Indian Lake Post

Indian Lake events calendar

1. Wakely Dam Ultra; 2. Chimney Mountain and Eagle Cave; 3. Vinyasa Flow or Hatha Yoga Every Saturday; 4. Live at The Oxbow Inn: Steve Ford; 5. Adirondack Lakes Summer Theatre Festival (Tupper Lake) – Twelfth Night: A Radio Play;