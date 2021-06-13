Cancel
Theodosia, MO

Theodosia Weather Forecast

THEODOSIA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0aSv9XwX00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

With Theodosia Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

