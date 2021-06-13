Cancel
Jackpot, NV

Daily Weather Forecast For Jackpot

Jackpot News Flash
Jackpot News Flash
 9 days ago

JACKPOT, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0aSv9VB500

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Jackpot News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

