Grays Harbor County, WA

Take a Day Trip to See the 2021 4th of July Fireworks in Grays Harbor County

By Kristina Lotz
thurstontalk.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePut on your red, white, and blue, it’s time to celebrate the Fourth of July in Grays Harbor County! There is nothing like seeing fireworks set off over the ocean, or taking dinner by the sea before heading to your favorite firework show. Many places throughout Grays Harbor are pulling out all the stops to give you a wonderful holiday, making the trip to the coast definitely worth it. So, pack up the car and take a day trip to see the 2021 4th of July Fireworks in Grays Harbor County.

