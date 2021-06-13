Cancel
Great River, NY

Sunday has sun for Great River — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Great River Dispatch
 9 days ago

(GREAT RIVER, NY) A sunny Sunday is here for Great River, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Great River:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oOo6O_0aSv9QlS00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 69 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Great River, NY
With Great River Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

