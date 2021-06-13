Cancel
Crestone, CO

Crestone Daily Weather Forecast

Crestone Digest
Crestone Digest
 9 days ago

CRESTONE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0aSv9MTm00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Crestone, CO
With Crestone Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Crestone

(CRESTONE, CO) The forecast is calling for sun today in Crestone. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.