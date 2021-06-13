Cancel
Highmore, SD

Highmore Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Highmore News Flash
Highmore News Flash
 9 days ago

HIGHMORE, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0aSv9H4900

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 61 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • 14 to 18 mph wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Highmore, SD
ABOUT

With Highmore News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Highmore, SD
