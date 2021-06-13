Cancel
Lincoln, MT

Lincoln Daily Weather Forecast

Lincoln Times
LINCOLN, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0aSv8lO200

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Lincoln Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

