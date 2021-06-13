Cancel
Katherine Schwarzenegger Is All Smiles in 3-Generation Snap with Baby Daughter & Mom Maria Shriver

By Rebelander Basilan
Amomama
Katherine Schwarzenegger showed off a big smile as she posed alongside her daughter Lyla, mother Maria Shriver, and sister Christina Schwarzenegger in a three-generation photo.

Katherine Schwarzenegger enjoys spending time with her family in the sun. Recently, she shared a snap that included her daughter Lyla, mother Maria Shriver, and sister Christina Schwarzenegger on her Instagram page.

"Just some gals enjoying the weather while keeping our SPF high and our faces covered from the sun (where are my fellow melasma mamas at)," Katherine captioned the pic that has over 34 thousand likes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JXgM9_0aSv8jca00

In the photo, baby Lyla's face is not visible because she was not looking at the camera. On the other hand, Katherine, Shriver, and Christina have sweet smiles on their beautiful faces.

Katherine often expresses her love for her mother, and she once talked about how the family is the center of Shriver's world. She noted that her mom gave them the confidence to be themselves.

Katherine's daughter's middle name is Maria, continuing a family tradition. The author recently told "Today" that she always knew she would include her mother's name if she ever had a daughter.

As she reflected on 2020, Katherine said it was one of the best years of her life.

Her name is Katherine Eunice, which is a tribute to her grandmother, Eunice Kennedy Shriver. Katherine went on to explain that she was looking forward to continuing this tradition.

Meanwhile, Katherine and Christina were spotted playing tennis at a court in Brentwood, California, last March. In black sweatshirts and matching leggings, the pair appeared to be having a good time.

The lovely daughters of Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger also didn't forget to mask up, given that Los Angeles County remains one of the leading counties in terms of Coronavirus infections.

Last fall, Katherine, who tied the knot with acclaimed actor Chris Pratt in June 2019, mentioned in an interview that her sister Christina had become an extremely close aunt to her daughter Lyla.

"She is a very involved auntie," Katherine told People. "So that's a fun thing that I like to look forward to. Then also we spend Christmas with my whole family, and we're at my mom's house."

As she reflected on 2020, Katherine said it was one of the best years of her life because she became a mother for the first time, which clearly changed everything for her and was an exciting experience.

