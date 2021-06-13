Cancel
New Zealand secure rare away test series win against England

 9 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — England has slumped to its first test series defeat at home since 2014 after meekly surrendering to New Zealand in less than an hour of play on the fourth day of the second test at Edgbaston on Sunday. The result was almost a certainty when the teams arrived at the ground after the home side’s batting collapse a day earlier all but assured the touring side of a decisive victory. And it did not take long to confirm the result. Resuming on 122-9, England lost its final wicket to the very first ball of the morning when Olly Stone poked Trent Boult timidly to wicketkeeper Tom Blundell.

