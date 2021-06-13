Cancel
Crosby, ND

Crosby Weather Forecast

Crosby Digest
Crosby Digest
 9 days ago

CROSBY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0aSv8f5g00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

