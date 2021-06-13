Burden falling on Lukaku to lead Belgium to Euro 2020 title

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Romelu Lukaku scored his first goals for Belgium at Russia in 2010 and he netted two more against the same opponent on Saturday in a 3-0 win at the European Championship. Forget Eden Hazard and even forget Kevin De Bruyne. It’s Lukaku on whom the burden is falling to lead Belgium to its first ever title in a major tournament. He is a leader in the locker room and also a role model. He also remains a lethal scorer and has 62 goals in 93 appearances for his country at the age of 28.