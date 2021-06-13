Cancel
Point Roberts, WA

Point Roberts Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Point Roberts Journal
Point Roberts Journal
 9 days ago

POINT ROBERTS, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0aSv7yVc00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Light Rain

    • High 66 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 54 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Point Roberts Journal

Point Roberts Journal

