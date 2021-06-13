Point Roberts Daily Weather Forecast
POINT ROBERTS, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Light Rain
- High 66 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Monday, June 14
Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 67 °F, low 54 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 66 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
