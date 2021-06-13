Buxton Daily Weather Forecast

BUXTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 73 °F Windy: 23 mph



Monday, June 14 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 73 °F Windy: 18 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 84 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 82 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



