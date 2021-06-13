Cancel
Buxton, NC

Buxton Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Buxton Post
Buxton Post
 9 days ago

BUXTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DxpGK_0aSv7sDG00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

