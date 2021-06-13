Buxton Daily Weather Forecast
BUXTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Monday, June 14
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 84 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
