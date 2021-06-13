Cancel
Council, NC

Sunday set for rain in Council — 3 ways to make the most of it

Council Dispatch
Council Dispatch
 9 days ago

(COUNCIL, NC) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Council Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Council:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0aSv7rKX00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Isolated rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly cloudy then areas of fog overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Areas of fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 86 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Council Dispatch

Council Dispatch

Council, NC
With Council Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Council, NC
