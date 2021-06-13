Cancel
Littlefork, MN

Sunday has sun for Littlefork — 3 ways to make the most of it

Littlefork News Watch
(LITTLEFORK, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Littlefork. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Littlefork:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0aSv7qRo00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Littlefork News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

