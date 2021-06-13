Cancel
Environment

Dove Creek Daily Weather Forecast

Dove Creek Bulletin
 9 days ago

DOVE CREEK, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0aSv7pZ500

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 58 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Dove Creek, CO
With Dove Creek Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

