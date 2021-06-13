Cancel
Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

(HOUSTON, OH) The forecast is calling for sun today in Houston. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Houston:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0aSv7ova00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 58 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 56 °F
    • 3 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

