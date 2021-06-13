Cancel
Cando, ND

4-Day Weather Forecast For Cando

Posted by 
Cando Times
 9 days ago

CANDO, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0aSv7n2r00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 52 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 32 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Cando Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Thursday has sun for Cando — 3 ways to make the most of it

(CANDO, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cando. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!