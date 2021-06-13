4-Day Weather Forecast For Cando
CANDO, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 52 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.