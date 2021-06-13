4-Day Weather Forecast For Cando

CANDO, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 80 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 20 mph



Monday, June 14 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 82 °F, low 52 °F 7 to 13 mph wind



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 25 mph



Wednesday, June 16 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 32 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.