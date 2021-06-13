Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tatum, NM

Tatum Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Tatum News Watch
Tatum News Watch
 9 days ago

TATUM, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0aSv7lHP00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 68 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 67 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Tatum News Watch

Tatum News Watch

Tatum, NM
9
Followers
130
Post
902
Views
ABOUT

With Tatum News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tatum, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Tatum, NMPosted by
Tatum News Watch

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(TATUM, NM) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Tatum Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.