Scobey, MT

Scobey Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Scobey Bulletin
 9 days ago

SCOBEY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0aSv7kOg00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 55 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

