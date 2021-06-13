Scobey Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

SCOBEY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 55 °F 12 mph wind



Monday, June 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 62 °F Windy: 30 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 94 °F, low 62 °F Windy: 29 mph



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 79 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 29 mph



