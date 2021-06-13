Cancel
Hallock, MN

Sunday rain in Hallock: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Hallock Bulletin
 9 days ago

(HALLOCK, MN) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Hallock Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hallock:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40cCcr_0aSv7hkV00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hallock, MN
With Hallock Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

