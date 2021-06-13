Daily Weather Forecast For Stanfield
STANFIELD, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 114 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 114 °F, low 80 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 116 °F, low 81 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 116 °F, low 82 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
