Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stanfield, AZ

Daily Weather Forecast For Stanfield

Posted by 
Stanfield News Watch
Stanfield News Watch
 9 days ago

STANFIELD, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aSv7grm00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 114 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 114 °F, low 80 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 116 °F, low 81 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 116 °F, low 82 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Stanfield News Watch

Stanfield News Watch

Stanfield, AZ
18
Followers
175
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Stanfield News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stanfield, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related