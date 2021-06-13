Cancel
Correctionville, IA

Weather Forecast For Correctionville

Correctionville News Watch
Correctionville News Watch
 9 days ago

CORRECTIONVILLE, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0aSv7e6K00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Correctionville News Watch

Correctionville News Watch

Correctionville, IA
With Correctionville News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Correctionville, IA
Correctionville, IA
Correctionville News Watch

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(CORRECTIONVILLE, IA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Correctionville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.