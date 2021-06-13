Cancel
Fairfield, NC

A cloudy Sunday in Fairfield today — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Fairfield Digest
 9 days ago

(FAIRFIELD, NC.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Sunday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fairfield:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30I0wZ_0aSv7dDb00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Fairfield Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

