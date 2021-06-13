A cloudy Sunday in Fairfield today — 3 ways to take advantage of it
(FAIRFIELD, NC.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Sunday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.
Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.
Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.
Along with clouds Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fairfield:
Sunday, June 13
Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 82 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Monday, June 14
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.