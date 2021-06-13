Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cooperstown, ND

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Cooperstown

Posted by 
Cooperstown Digest
Cooperstown Digest
 9 days ago

(COOPERSTOWN, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cooperstown. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cooperstown:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i0mIO_0aSv7cKs00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Cooperstown Digest

Cooperstown Digest

Cooperstown, ND
3
Followers
126
Post
307
Views
ABOUT

With Cooperstown Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cooperstown, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Cooperstown, NDPosted by
Cooperstown Digest

Saturday sun alert in Cooperstown — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(COOPERSTOWN, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in Cooperstown. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.