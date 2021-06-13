Cancel
Monterey, VA

Monterey Daily Weather Forecast

Monterey News Watch
 9 days ago

MONTEREY, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0aSv7aZQ00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 78 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Monterey News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

