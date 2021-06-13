Monterey Daily Weather Forecast

MONTEREY, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Showers And Thunderstorms High 78 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, June 14 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 71 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 68 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



