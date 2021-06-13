Monterey Daily Weather Forecast
MONTEREY, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 78 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
