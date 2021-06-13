Jump on Neah Bay’s rainy forecast today

(NEAH BAY, WA) Sunday is set to be rainy in Neah Bay, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Neah Bay:

Sunday, June 13 Light Rain Likely High 61 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 1 to 7 mph



Monday, June 14 Light Rain Likely High 61 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 59 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 61 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.