Medway, ME

Sunday set for rain in Medway — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Medway Post
 9 days ago

(MEDWAY, ME) Sunday is set to be rainy in Medway, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Medway:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0aSv7V6f00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 55 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Medway, ME
