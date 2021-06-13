Cancel
San Luis, CO

San Luis Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

San Luis News Flash
 9 days ago

SAN LUIS, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0aSv7TLD00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With San Luis News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

San Luis News Flash

San Luis is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

(SAN LUIS, CO) The forecast is calling for sun today in San Luis. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.