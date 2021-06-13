Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Easton, KS

Easton Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Easton News Watch
Easton News Watch
 9 days ago

EASTON, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0aSv7SSU00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Easton News Watch

Easton News Watch

Easton, KS
20
Followers
181
Post
838
Views
ABOUT

With Easton News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Easton, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Easton, KSPosted by
Easton News Watch

Saturday sun alert in Easton — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(EASTON, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Easton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Posted by
Easton News Watch

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(EASTON, KS) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Easton Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.