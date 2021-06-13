Cancel
La Crosse, KS

Sunday has sun for La Crosse — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
La Crosse Digest
La Crosse Digest
 9 days ago

(LA CROSSE, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in La Crosse. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for La Crosse:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0aSv7Qh200

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 67 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

La Crosse Digest

La Crosse Digest

La Crosse, KS
With La Crosse Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

