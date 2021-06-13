Cancel
Belfield, ND

Belfield Daily Weather Forecast

Belfield Post
 9 days ago

BELFIELD, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0aSv7PoJ00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 54 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

Belfield, ND
With Belfield Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Belfield, ND
Belfield, ND
Belfield Post

Thursday sun alert in Belfield — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(BELFIELD, ND) The forecast is calling for sun today in Belfield. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!