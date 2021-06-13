Cancel
Howard, SD

Sun forecast for Howard — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Howard Journal
 9 days ago

(HOWARD, SD) The forecast is calling for sun today in Howard. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Howard:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0aSv7Kdu00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Howard Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

