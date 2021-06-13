Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maxwell, CA

Maxwell Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Maxwell Journal
Maxwell Journal
 9 days ago

MAXWELL, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0aSv7G7000

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Maxwell Journal

Maxwell Journal

Maxwell, CA
16
Followers
167
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Maxwell Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maxwell, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Maxwell Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Environment
Related
Maxwell, CAPosted by
Maxwell Journal

Thursday has sun for Maxwell — 3 ways to make the most of it

(MAXWELL, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Maxwell. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.