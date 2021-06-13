Daily Weather Forecast For Springdale
SPRINGDALE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 80 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Monday, June 14
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 85 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny
- High 78 °F, low
- Light wind
