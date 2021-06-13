Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springdale, WA

Daily Weather Forecast For Springdale

Posted by 
Springdale Voice
Springdale Voice
 9 days ago

SPRINGDALE, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMxPt_0aSv7ELY00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny

    • High 78 °F, low
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Springdale Voice

Springdale Voice

Springdale, WA
24
Followers
182
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Springdale Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springdale, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wa#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related