Daily Weather Forecast For Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 56 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
