Las Vegas, NM

Daily Weather Forecast For Las Vegas

Las Vegas Post
Las Vegas Post
 9 days ago

LAS VEGAS, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0aSv7BhN00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 56 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Las Vegas Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Las Vegas, NM
Las Vegas Post

Take advantage of Saturday sun in Las Vegas

(LAS VEGAS, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Las Vegas. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Las Vegas, NM
Las Vegas Post

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(LAS VEGAS, NM) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Las Vegas Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Las Vegas, NM
Las Vegas Post

Survey pinpoints Las Vegas's cheapest diesel

(LAS VEGAS, NM) You could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon on diesel in Las Vegas, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Las Vegas area went to Gabriel's Service Station at 905 Grand Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.14 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.38, at Love's Travel Stop at 2401 N Grand Ave, the survey found:
Las Vegas, NM
Las Vegas Post

Diesel price update: Las Vegas's cheapest station

(LAS VEGAS, NM) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.29 if you’re buying diesel in Las Vegas, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Las Vegas area went to Phillips 66 at Nm-518 , according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.14 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.43, at Love's Travel Stop at 2401 N Grand Ave, the survey found:
Las Vegas, NM
Las Vegas Post

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Las Vegas

(LAS VEGAS, NM) If you’re paying more than $2.89 for gas in the Las Vegas area, you could be getting a better deal. If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
Las Vegas, NM
Las Vegas Post

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Las Vegas

(LAS VEGAS, NM) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Las Vegas area offering savings of $0.09 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy Express at 2607 7Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Phillips 66 at 1339 Grand Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.96.