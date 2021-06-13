Big Rapids Daily Weather Forecast
BIG RAPIDS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 82 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, June 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- 3 to 14 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
