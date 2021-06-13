Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ionia, MI

Ionia Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Ionia News Beat
Ionia News Beat
 9 days ago

IONIA, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0aSv77Fi00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • 5 to 13 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ionia News Beat

Ionia News Beat

Ionia, MI
41
Followers
196
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ionia News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ionia, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Ionia, MIPosted by
Ionia News Beat

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(IONIA, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ionia. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Ionia, MIPosted by
Ionia News Beat

Jump on Ionia’s rainy forecast today

(IONIA, MI) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Ionia Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.