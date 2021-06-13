Cancel
Ville Platte, LA

Daily Weather Forecast For Ville Platte

Posted by 
Ville Platte News Beat
 9 days ago

VILLE PLATTE, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 92 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 73 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

(VILLE PLATTE, LA) Gas prices vary across in the Ville Platte area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.55 per gallon. Murphy USA at 893 E Lasalle St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.53 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Coastal at 1538 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.08.
