Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newberry, SC

Weather Forecast For Newberry

Posted by 
Newberry Voice
Newberry Voice
 9 days ago

NEWBERRY, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0aSv72q500

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Newberry Voice

Newberry Voice

Newberry, SC
82
Followers
204
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Newberry Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newberry, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sc#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related