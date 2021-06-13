Cancel
De Soto, MO

4-Day Weather Forecast For De Soto

De Soto Journal
De Soto Journal
 9 days ago

DE SOTO, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0aSv704d00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

