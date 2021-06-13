Cancel
Mount Sterling, KY

Mount Sterling Daily Weather Forecast

Mt Sterling Times
 9 days ago

MOUNT STERLING, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1uYs_0aSv6zQY00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Patchy fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

