Mount Sterling Daily Weather Forecast
MOUNT STERLING, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Patchy fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 86 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Monday, June 14
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
