Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mountain Home, ID

Sunbreak Sunday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Mountain Home News Watch
Mountain Home News Watch
 9 days ago

(MOUNTAIN HOME, ID) A sunny Sunday is here for Mountain Home, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Mountain Home:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0aSv6yXp00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 104 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 65 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mountain Home News Watch

Mountain Home News Watch

Mountain Home, ID
37
Followers
186
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mountain Home News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mountain Home, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Mountain Home, IDPosted by
Mountain Home News Watch

Mountain Home Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Mountain Home: Friday, June 18: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Saturday, June 19: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Sunday, June 20: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Monday, June 21: Sunny during the day; while
Mountain Home, IDPosted by
Mountain Home News Watch

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Mountain Home

(MOUNTAIN HOME, ID) You could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon on diesel in Mountain Home, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Mountain Home area went to Phillips 66 at 495 N 2Nd E St , according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.41 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.75, at Pilot at 1050 Us-20, the survey found: