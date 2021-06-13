Weather Forecast For Rutland
RUTLAND, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, June 14
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 71 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers likely then partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.