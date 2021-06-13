Cancel
Rutland, VT

Weather Forecast For Rutland

Rutland News Beat
Rutland News Beat
 9 days ago

RUTLAND, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O1uYs_0aSv6sFT00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 71 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Rutland, VT
With Rutland News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

