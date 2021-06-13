4-Day Weather Forecast For Pampa
PAMPA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 68 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, June 14
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 70 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
