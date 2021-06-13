Rainy Sunday forecast — tackle it with these activities

(ALTUS, OK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Altus Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Altus:

Sunday, June 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 96 °F, low 71 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Monday, June 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 96 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 97 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 99 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.