Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Altus, OK

Rainy Sunday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Altus News Beat
Altus News Beat
 9 days ago

(ALTUS, OK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Altus Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Altus:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0aSv6kQt00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 71 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Altus News Beat

Altus News Beat

Altus, OK
65
Followers
193
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Altus News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Altus, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Altus, OKPosted by
Altus News Beat

4-Day Weather Forecast For Altus

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Altus: Tuesday, June 22: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Thursday, June 24: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Friday, June 25: Mostly
Altus, OKPosted by
Altus News Beat

Altus is in for a sunny Wednesday — jump on it!

(ALTUS, OK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Altus. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!